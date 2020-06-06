Chris Hayes Exposes Trump’s Incoherence by Simply Reading His Words Aloud

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes highlighted on his program Friday night what sometimes gets lost now that so many have grown accustomed to President Trump’s ramblings, and that is just how incoherent Trump actually is.

Hayes began, “One thing we’ve learned is that you can never actually get the full flavor of how disjointed, incoherent and incapable of the most basic responses the president is to the most pressing social questions until you actually just read the transcript.”

Hayes then quoted a recent radio interview where President Trump was a phone-in guest on a show hosted by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade — a place that should be a soft landing spot for Trump.

Hayes explained that Trump was asked a simple, direct question about the treatment of Black people by the police. Hayes then noted that Kilmeade “tried to coach Trump through the question” and read that portion of the interview’s transcript aloud:

Kilmeade: This is the one stat I’m going to bring you to, and I’m going to ask you if could attack this.

According to a Axios-Ipsos poll, 70 percent of white Americans say they trust the local police. Only 36 percent of African Americans do. How do you attack that problem? How do you change things?

Trump: Well I think it’s a very sad problem. As you know, as a Republican I’m doing very well with African Americans and with the vote with the — in polls and everything — especially, I mean, I haven’t seen one very recently because you had the plague come in from China.

So that changed things up, but we had the best economy ever. We had the best numbers for African-American on employment and unemployment in history. Best homeownership — best everything. We had the best numbers in everything — not only African-American, but the African-American numbers were great.

Hayes paused his reading of the transcript to note that Kilmeade recognized that Trump “had lost the plot entirely” and attempted to right the president’s course.

Kilmeade: How do you handle the law enforcement part?

Trump: Well, I think you have to get better.

Kilmeade: How do you handle the law enforcement part of this?

Trump: They have to get better than what they’ve been doing. I mean obviously that was a terrible thing. And I’ve spoken about it numerous times in various speeches. And what’s interesting is I spoke about it when we launched a very successful rocket — a tremendous program that culminated on that day and obviously it goes on from there.

But I then made a speech and it was a speech about the rocket, and I devoted 25 percent of the speech probably to what happened — or more — to what happened with respect to George — George Floyd, and it was — and then you listen to this, he doesn’t talk about George Floyd. The rocket went off, I then I made a speech, and I talked about George Floyd, but they said he didn’t talk about George Floyd.

Half — maybe even almost half of the speech, but a large portion of the speech was devoted exactly to that. And so, you know, with — with the media you basically — and basically no matter what you do, it’s never going to be good enough. But the people understand it.

Kilmeade: Right.

Trump: And that’s one of the beauties of social media. I mean, I would love not to even bother with social media, but I’m able to get my word out beautifully by social media, fortunately. You use social media too.

Kilmeade: Right.

Listen to @chrislhayes expose just how incoherent the president of the United States is just by reading his words aloud pic.twitter.com/fnZigLZGGv — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) June 6, 2020

Hayes’s reading of Trump’s words highlighted something comedian Sarah Cooper has captured with her hilarious viral lip-synch videos of the president. Cooper, who calls herself “The Trump Whisperer,” said the president is fascinating to mimic because he seems to be in ad-lib mode most times.

“It’s just very interesting because you don’t know where his brain is going. I don’t know if he knows where his brain is going,” Cooper told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

Cooper explained what she thinks she has learned about Trump while nailing down her lip-synch.

“I feel like he was able to become the most powerful man in the world on posture alone, just on his ability to speak and speak and speak and speak until you don’t even know what happened,” the comedian said.

She added, “I like the ability to sort of take off the emperor’s clothes, to take away the podium and the people behind him nodding and the suit and the ‘I’m so rich,’ and just have the words there with my facial expressions, so people can actually see how he literally has no clue what he`s talking about.”