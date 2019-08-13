×
Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

Chris Cuomo’s Thoughts on Being Called ‘Fredo’

Those who want to play will indeed get to play

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Television journalist Chris Cuomo is seen arriving at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on May 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reacted to a group of men who called him 'Fredo,' a slur against Italians.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and real son of a governor (as well as brother to New York’s current one), has left little ambiguity about the promised consequences of calling him “Fredo.”

Cuomo, 49, was approached and insulted earlier this week by a flock of doofuses, who per the video, appear to be attempting to provoke him into an on-camera altercation.

Cuomo did not take the bait in terms of physicality, but he held forth on the extent of his displeasure and what he might do about it. Below is a compilation of his thoughts (lightly edited for brevity).

On if people who call him Fredo will have a problem…
You’re going to have a big fucking problem.

On who calls him Fredo…
Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo.

On if you want to play…
If you want to play, then we’ll fucking play.

On what nicknames he’ll offer you after being called “Fredo”
It’s like I call you “punk bitch,” you like that? You want that to be your nickname?

On what he’s going to do about it
I’ll fucking ruin your shit

On what else he’s going to do about it
I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk

On something else he’s going to do about it
I’ll fucking wreck your shit [2x]

All jokes aside, we’re not here to judge Cuomo the Younger. Those dopes seemed like some genuinely infuriating dopes who approached him while he was out with his family. The anchor deserves kudos for having the restraint not to follow through on any of the promised stair throwing, shit ruining, or shit wrecking [2x]. 

Could he have handled it better? Sure. And was he vastly overstating the derogatory power of the term “Fredo” — which is generally considered a slur against Italians and Italian-Americans — when he compared it to the n-word? Definitely. Cuomo expressed his regrets on Twitter.

But we’re only human, and ambushed in a bad moment, sometimes the first impulse isn’t the best one. Sometimes, we just threaten to ruin and/or wreck some shit.

And people far more powerful than Cuomo, even when not caught in tough situations, have said much, much, much, much worse.

Rolling Stone
