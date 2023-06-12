fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Pull No Punches

Chris Christie Skewers Republicans Defending Trump: ‘Blame Him, He Did It’

“Whether you like Donald Trump or you don't like Donald Trump, this conduct is inexcusable,” Christie said during a CNN town hall
Chris Christie Blasts Republicans Defending Trump: 'Blame Him, He Did It'
Chris Christie at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on June 06, 2023. Michael M. Santiago/ Getty Images

Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie skewered his Republican opponents for blindly defending Donald Trump in the face of a damming criminal indictment from the Justice Department. During a CNN town hall event Monday night, Christie directly addressed other candidates attacking the DOJ on behalf of the former president: “Blame him, he did it.” 

After months of investigating Trump’s hoarding of classified documents following his departure from the presidency, the DOJ indicted him on a total of 37 federal felony counts including violations of the espionage act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a record or document, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and scheme to conceal. 

“Whether you like Donald Trump or you don’t like Donald Trump, this conduct is inexcusable, in my opinion, for someone who wants to be President of the United States,” Christie told host Anderson Cooper. 

“What makes it so ridiculous that we’re here and we’re in a situation where there are people in my own party who are blaming [the] DOJ. How about blame him? He did it,” Christie added, then continued to list the many opportunities Trump had to return the documents. “He took documents he wasn’t supposed to take. He kept them when he asked [for] them back. They got a grand jury subpoena. He refused to comply. They raided his home finally because he refused to comply.” 

Christie went on to criticize his fellow Republican candidates who were avoiding directly taking  on Trump because they’re “afraid of him.” 

“I don’t understand the other candidates who won’t even mention his name,” Christie said, it’s “like he was Voldemort from Harry Potter. Nobody wanted to mention his name.”

“How do you beat someone if you won’t talk about them? How do you beat them if you won’t distinguish yourself from them? I think…some of them are afraid. They’re afraid of him,” Christie added. 

The former governor explained that he felt other candidates were holding off hope that they could siphon off portions of Trump’s base by being nice to him. “They’re playing political games with you,” Christie told the audience, “because they think ‘If you kind of like Trump a little bit, and I don’t say anything bad about Trump, and then Trump kind of implodes and goes away, then you’re more likely to vote for me.'”

Trending

Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Miami despite, as previously reported by Rolling Stone, an atmosphere of chaos within his legal team. While Special Counsel Jack Smith has called for a speedy trial to resolve the case, the legal proceedings will take place as the Republican primaries gain steam. 

When asked by Cooper if he thought Trump would show up to the GOP’s presidential debates, Christie was unequivocal: “You bet he will. His ego will not be able to stop him.” 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad