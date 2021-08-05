Liz Cheney Says Her Warmonger Father ‘Deeply Troubled’ About GOP and Country

Dick Cheney, starter of Forever Wars under false pretenses and former vice president, is “deeply troubled” by the state of the country and the Republican Party, according to his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

“My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where the country is,” Cheney said at an Aspen Institute event on Wednesday, although she did not elaborate about what exactly is troubling to him. She went on to say that her father has been a “tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom for me.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY): “My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is …” When you've lost Dick Cheney … pic.twitter.com/HhhtXQpew2 — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2021

This isn’t the first time Liz Cheney has said her father is troubled by current events. “He is just deeply troubled for the country about what we watched President Trump do,” Cheney told the New York Times in June, adding, “He’s a student of history. He’s a student of the presidency. He knows the gravity of those jobs, and as he’s watched these events unfold, certainly he’s been appalled.”

Dick Cheney is correct to be deeply troubled about the current state of affairs. He is also deeply complicit in them.

He led the country into a war based on lies, arguably helping usher in the Trump era of post-fact politics. In the lead-up to the war, Cheney was aware that the intelligence that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction was highly questionable at best, yet he continued to push the narrative that they were a threat to the U.S. Cheney has also admitted he was behind the Bush-era torture tactics used by the CIA, and in 2014 he denied that waterboarding was torture and defended the practice as “necessary,” adding, “I would do it again in a minute.”

Like her father, Liz Cheney has been a critic of Trump and backed his impeachment after the Capitol attack, earning her a spot on the select committee investigating the incident and getting her booted from her position as Republican conference chair. She has also publicly contradicted the GOP’s claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

But the representative’s occasional forays into decency doesn’t make her a hero — and nor do Cheney’s lamentations over the consequences of his own actions. In a recent interview with Axios, Liz Cheney said she supported restrictive voter suppression laws that are being put in place across the country making it more difficult to vote, even though Republicans justified passing those laws using conspiracy theories claiming there was rampant election fraud in 2020.

Axios’s Jonathan Swan pressed her on the matter, asking, “You don’t see any linkage between Donald Trump saying the election’s stolen and then Republicans in all of these state legislatures rushing to put in place these restrictive voter laws?”

Cheney replied, “I think you have to look at the specifics of each one of those efforts. I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don’t, shouldn’t.”

So she’s very disappointed in the GOP, but she endorses their efforts to cling to power, even if it means encroaching on civil rights. The family’s legacy is intact.