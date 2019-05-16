×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Lizzo to Perform at 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Chelsea Manning Jailed Again After Refusing to Testify in WikiLeaks Grand Jury

Former Army intelligence officer sent to jail in March for similarly refusing to comply with subpoena

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chelsea Manning, the former US Army intelligence analyst who provided secret documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, responds to a question from the news media as she arrives to testify before the grand jury at the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, 16 May 2019. Manning, who was convicted of espionage by US Army court-martial in 2013, has stated that she does not plan to answer questions from the grand jury and is willing to be jailed for contempt of court.Chelsea Manning grand jury appearance, Alexandria, USA - 16 May 2019

Chelsea Manning was sent back to prison after refusing a grand jury subpoena to testify about WikiLeaks.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea Manning was sent to jail again for refusing to testify to a grand jury about WikiLeaks, The Associated Press reports.

This marks the second time since March that Manning was imprisoned for not complying with a grand jury subpoena. A judge ordered Manning back to the women’s wing of the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia until she either agrees to testify or until the grand jury term expires in 18 months.

Manning reportedly told Judge Anthony Trenga that she objected to grand juries in principle. She also argued that she should not be sent back to jail as her previous imprisonment proved that jail time wouldn’t cause her to change her mind about testifying. She said she’d rather “starve to death” than change her opinion.

Related

Savages - Jehnny Beth (stage name for Camille Berthomier)Savages in concert at the O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 25 Nov 2016
Hear Savages Singer Jehnny Beth's New Song 'Let It Out' From Chelsea Manning Doc
Chelsea Manning Jailed Again for Contempt of Court

Before entering the federal courthouse, Manning reportedly said, “Attempting to coerce me with a grand jury subpoena is not going to work. I will not cooperate with this or any other grand jury.”

Manning spent 62 days in a federal jail after refusing to testify and was released earlier this month when the grand jury term expired. A former intelligence analyst for the Army, she was also famously incarcerated after she admitted in 2013 to leaking a vast trove of documents to WikiLeaks. Though she was sentenced to 35 years in prison, former President Barack Obama commuted the rest of her term after she served seven years.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad