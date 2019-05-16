Chelsea Manning Jailed Again After Refusing to Testify in WikiLeaks Grand Jury

Chelsea Manning was sent to jail again for refusing to testify to a grand jury about WikiLeaks, The Associated Press reports.

This marks the second time since March that Manning was imprisoned for not complying with a grand jury subpoena. A judge ordered Manning back to the women’s wing of the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia until she either agrees to testify or until the grand jury term expires in 18 months.

Manning reportedly told Judge Anthony Trenga that she objected to grand juries in principle. She also argued that she should not be sent back to jail as her previous imprisonment proved that jail time wouldn’t cause her to change her mind about testifying. She said she’d rather “starve to death” than change her opinion.

Before entering the federal courthouse, Manning reportedly said, “Attempting to coerce me with a grand jury subpoena is not going to work. I will not cooperate with this or any other grand jury.”

Manning spent 62 days in a federal jail after refusing to testify and was released earlier this month when the grand jury term expired. A former intelligence analyst for the Army, she was also famously incarcerated after she admitted in 2013 to leaking a vast trove of documents to WikiLeaks. Though she was sentenced to 35 years in prison, former President Barack Obama commuted the rest of her term after she served seven years.