 Chad Wolf Altered Russian Interference Report to Help Trump: Watchdog - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Phoebe Bridgers Speaks Out About Her Abortion: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'
Home Politics Politics News

Homeland Security Secretary Altered Report on Russian Election Interference to Help Trump, Watchdog Says

The DHS inspector general’s office found that Chad Wolf and his employees made “changes that appear to be based in part on political considerations”

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf makes an opening statement at his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf makes an opening statement at his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf makes an opening statement at his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing, on Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Greg Nash/AFP/Getty Images

Former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf delayed and changed an intelligence report warning of Russian interference in the 2020 election due to concerns it would “hurt” former President Trump, according to an investigation by the department’s inspector general office.

The watchdog’s office said it interviewed an individual in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) “who told us the Acting Secretary asked the product be held because it made President Trump look bad and hurt President Trump’s campaign — the concept that Russia was denigrating candidate Biden would be used against President Trump.” The product, titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Electoral Dynamics,” was first being drafted in April 2020 after then-candidate Biden had assumed frontrunner status in the Democratic primary.

Related Stories

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Considered 'Wrongfully Detained' in Russia, U.S. Gov't Says
Rand Paul Brings Putin's Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac 50 greatest songs
Fleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
The 100 Greatest Music Videos

That summer, the investigation found, employees in the department’s Intelligence and Analysis office “changed the product’s scope by making changes that appear to be based in part on political considerations, raising objectivity concerns and potentially impacting.”

“Additionally,” it continues, “the Acting Secretary participated in the review process multiple times despite lacking any formal role in reviewing the product, resulting in the delay of its dissemination on at least one occasion.”

These findings align with a whistleblower report from Sept. 2020 filed by Brian Murphy, the former principal deputy undersecretary in DHS’s I&A office. Murphy alleged that DHS leaders including Wolf, former Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and senior official Ken Cuccinelli not only minimized Russian influence in the election, but fabricated data relating to the U.S.-Mexico border wall and downplayed the threat of white supremacy. Murphy also claimed retaliation by his superiors after he raised these concerns.

In This Article: 2020 election, Chad Wolf, Department of Homeland Security, Russia

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.