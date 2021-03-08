New CDC Guidelines: Fully Vaccinated Can Gather Indoors Without Masks

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely gather indoors without masks or social distancing, according to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

During a White House coronavirus briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explained some of the new guidelines that may signal the first step back to normalcy since the pandemic took hold in the US.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and potentially less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others,” the CDC said to explain the relaxation of some recommendations.

According to the new guidance, people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose — can relax some Covid-19 precautions during private gatherings, but should continue wearing a mask and maintaining social distance in public.

People who are fully vaccinated can now:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

The CDC still recommends, however that people who are vaccinated avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings. And vaccinated people should still get tested if they experience symptoms of Covid-19. Travel is still not recommended, even for those who are fully vaccinated.