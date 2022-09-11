Customs and Border Protection Spreads Stephen Miller’s Hate on Twitter

The Twitter account for the West Texas division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection retweeted posts by former Trump advisor and notorious immigration opponent Stephen Miller. In the tweets shared on Saturday and reported by The Daily Beast, Miller claims that “violent criminals lay waste to our communities undisturbed” and that “Biden’s eradication of the border means we are no longer a Republic.”

Biden has “ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government,” Miller wrote in a tweet boosted by @CBPWestTexas, adding, “The media is silent.” Miller on Saturday received a subpoena from a federal grand jury in connection with the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation. During his time in the administration, he was behind many of Trump’s harshest immigration policies, including the travel ban that targeted majority Muslim nations.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus responded to the Miller tweets in a post of his own on Saturday night. “Totally unacceptable and disappointing that any CBP Twitter account was used to [retweet] offensive, unauthorized content,” he wrote. “The tweets do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly, and secure immigration system.”

Magnus added that CBP will deactivate the Twitter account (as of Sunday, the account no longer exists), and said the Office of Professional Responsibility will open an investigation.

The Miller retweets, however, are not the only controversial actions by the @CBPWestTexas Twitter account. According to El Paso Matters, the account also liked two tweets from July 20 that used a homophobic slur to describe Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) responded to the posts and others liked by the @CBPWestTexas account and wrote, “The person running the @CBPWestTexas media account has absolutely no business being in public service. Especially if allowed to carry a gun and a badge.”