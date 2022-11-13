‘We’re Not a Cult’ Says Senator Who Won’t Commit to Not Voting for Cult Leader

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) blames Republicans “closely aligned with the former president” for the party’s losses in the midterms. But he refused to commit to not supporting Donald Trump should he run for the presidency again.

“Those that were most closely aligned with the past, those were the ones that underperformed,” Cassidy said of the GOP candidates who lost. Thanks to those underperformances, and a strong showing by Democrats, the Senate will remain in Democratic control. While the House majority remains undecided, it’s clear that whichever party gains control, it will be by a razor thin margin.

In a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, Cassidy said, “Elections are about winning. And so if folks want to look at these election results and decide that’s where you want us to continue to be, then we’re not going to do well.”

Cassidy historically has been critical of Trump and voted to convict him during his second impeachment for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. But with news that the former president plans to announce his candidacy for 2024 on Tuesday, Cassidy refused to say he would not support Trump.

after trashing on Trump for nearly 10 minutes, Cassidy refuses to commit to not supporting him in 2024 pic.twitter.com/nFilNZr4ug — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2022

Host Chuck Todd asked the senator, “Can you imagine having to support Donald Trump again if he’s the nominee of your party?”

Cassidy responded: “Our party should be about the future. I think our next candidate will be looking to the future not to the past, and I think our next candidate will win. And so I anticipate supporting a candidate who’s looking to the future.”

But Todd pressed, “And if that candidate’s Donald Trump do you plan on supporting that candidate?”

Cassidy replied, “You’re giving me a theoretical, which actually I don’t think will come to transpire because we have to be looking to the future… I will say we should be a party of ideas and principles. I welcome that. I’ve tried to live my life that way. And I think our next candidate will similarly embody that perspective.”

Cassidy’s reluctance to clearly state he will not support Trump only serves as further evidence of the cult. Because Republicans know if you directly attack the cult leader, he’s going to come after you.