Meadows Warned ‘Things Might Get Real, Real Bad’ on Jan. 6, Former Aide Says

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that the former chief of staff told her things might get “real, real bad on Jan. 6.”

The warning came on Jan. 2, 2021, after former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told Hutchinson she should be “excited” about what was going to happen in four days. Hutchinson said Giuliani said something to the effect of, “We’re going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great. The president is going to be there. He’s going to look powerful.”

Hutchinson says she then spoke with Meadows about the conversation. Meadows, who was in his office, didn’t look up from his phone. “He said something to the effect of, ‘There’s a lot going on, Cass. I don’t know,'” Hutchinson recounted of what Meadows told her in response to Giuliani’s comments. “‘Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6.”

“In the days before Jan. 2, I was apprehensive about the 6th,” Hutchinson continued. “I had heard general plans for a rally. I had heard tentative movements to potentially go to the Capitol. When hearing Rudy’s take on Jan. 6 and then Mark’s response, that evening was the first moment I remember feeling scared and nervous for what could happen on Jan. 6. I had a deeper concern for what was happening with the planning aspects of it.”

The committee said last week that it was going to pause hearings until mid-July in order to “catch our breath” and “go through new evidence,” as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) put it. The committee announced on Monday, however, that it would hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday, citing “recently obtained evidence” but providing no other details. It was reported Tuesday morning that Hutchinson would testify at the last-minute hearing.

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) began the hearing by listing Hutchinson’s credentials as a witness, noting that she regularly spoke with members of Congress, White House staff, Trump administration officials, and the Secret Service. “She is in a position to know a great deal about the happenings in the Trump White House,” Cheney said.