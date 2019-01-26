During the Shutdown, Senator Bill Cassidy Took a Stand for… Football

In the midst of the longest government shutdown in United States history, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) took to the floor Friday to talk about an important issue facing the American people: football officiating.

Cassidy’s beloved Saints were the victims of a bad call by a referee in the NFC Championship game on Sunday that likely cost them the game and the chance to go to the Super Bowl. Cassidy—along with many other Louisiana residents—took the blunder personally. The senator called for the reopening of the government at the beginning of his speech. Then he pivoted to football.

“I hope it doesn’t seem out of place with the shutdown,” Cassidy said. “But I can tell you, to the folks back home, it is something which continues to disturb them.”

Cassidy went on to call it one of the most “blatant and consequential blown calls in NFL history.”

“It really is a taint upon the Super Bowl,” the senator said. “It won’t be the two best teams. It will be the two teams that got there, at least in one case because someone did not see an obvious call.”

This may all be true, but when the man in the White House is potentially a Russian agent, and as federal workers were missing their second paycheck, it does seem odd that Cassidy focused his ire on sports.