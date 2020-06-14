Ben Carson Ignores Trump Lie About Being Better Than Lincoln, Says ‘Grow Up’ About Historical Injustices

When asked about President Trump’s recent untrue statement that he has done more for the Black community than any other president in history, Ben Carson would not refute Trump’s claim and instead talked around it.

On Sunday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson was shown a video clip of Trump saying: “I think I have done more for the Black community than any other president. And let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good, although it’s always questionable.”

George Stephanopoulos interviewed Carson on This Week and said to the secretary, “Quite a claim there from President Trump,” and then asked Carson if he stood by the president’s claim.

Carson dodged the question, and instead spoke about programs endorsed by the president.

“I will say, rather than get into an argument about who has done the most, what has, in fact, been done, the Opportunity Zones, where they’re designed in order to bring money into areas that are traditionally neglected,” Carson said, adding, “And that’s been quite successful.”

The secretary continued, “Prison reform has been quite successful. It’s just the first step. There are other things that need to be done… So, to get into an argument about who has done the most probably is not productive. But it is good to acknowledge the things that have been done.”

Stephanopoulos pressed Carson further by asking if Trump should stop the obviously ridiculous bragging when so many other presidents have dwarfed his accomplishments, asking, “So, should the president stop making that comparison?”

Stephanopoulos continued, “It’s hard to compare that with Lyndon Johnson passing the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Act, Ulysses Grant sending in troops to take on the Ku Klux Klan, President Eisenhower sending in troops to enforce Brown v. Board of Education.”

Carson accepted Stephanopoulos’s context saying, “All of which is a significant part of our history. And that’s an important thing for us to acknowledge, what has happened in the past.”

But the secretary again sidestepped Trump’s ridiculous claim that he has done more than other presidents by adding, “And we should be willing to look at what we’ve done together collectively to make progress.”

Ben Carson sidesteps when asked about Trump’s untrue brag that he is better than Lincoln https://t.co/XV3nBp9od6 pic.twitter.com/qJT7FYZoSt — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) June 14, 2020

Later in the interview, Carson was asked about Trump being scheduled to accept his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., on the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, when a KKK mob violently attacked peaceful lunch counter-demonstrators in the same city and state in 1960.

Stephanopoulos asked, “Is it appropriate to be having a convention speech on that anniversary in that city?”

Carson said people need to get over themselves and stop “being offended by everything.”

“You know, we’ve reached a point in our society where we dissect everything and try to ascribe some nefarious notion to it,” he said. “We really need to move away from that. We need to move away from being offended by everything, of going through history and looking at everything, you know, of renaming everything.”

Carson’s message to those who want anniversaries of horrific racist acts respected or buildings and bases that hold the names of confederate generals to be renamed is to “grow up.”

“It really gets to a point of being ridiculous after a while. And, you know, we’re going to have to grow up as a society,” the secretary said.

Ben Carson says people need to “grow up” when asked about Trump accepting the nomination at the Republican National Convention on the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday in the same city the atrocity took place https://t.co/XV3nBp9od6 pic.twitter.com/rhvGcCVOlX — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) June 14, 2020

By “grow up,” Carson is saying that Americans should make ourselves callous and ignorant to our painful past — a past that has inflicted great pain on the Black community and continues to do so today. Some of that harm has even been caused by Carson himself, as he has overseen a rising number of HUD housing properties that fail health and safety inspections while espousing the view that he does not want to make HUD housing “a comfortable setting,” lest people get too comfortable that they don’t want to leave. It is a cruel, ahistorical way to view the world and an even crueler way to run a government agency entrusted to care for those in need.