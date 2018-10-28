Jim Carrey Flames Donald Trump in Acceptance Speech at Britannia Awards

Jim Carrey delivered a rousing political speech at the Britannia Awards on Friday evening when the actor received the British Academy’s Charlie Chaplin Award for Humor. Hailing Chaplin as his personal “artistic and humanitarian hero,” Carrey drew parallels between the era of Chaplin and now.

Noting that Chaplin grew up with an absentee father and a mother who was committed to an asylum when he was 14, Carrey said, “That kind of pain turns some people, as we’ve seen lately, into monsters. And others into fountains of creativity.”

Carrey pointed out the Chaplin was a critic of “capitalism without a conscience” and said “that’s what we have today.” Carrey added, “He took on the American right wing of his day, its worst evils, hatred of immigrants, contempt for the truth, greed, and the abuse of power. We are fighting those same evils today.”

Moving to President Donald Trump, Carrey criticized his administration’s immigrant detention policy and the conspiracy theories that have gone mainstream since Trump entered the political arena. “Shamelessness is not nor will ever be a superpower. It is the mark of a villain. Kidnapping children is not what great nations do. Almost half of America at this moment believes there is a sinister deep state diabolically plotting to… what? Give them healthcare?”

He went on to say, “We in America are misinformed. Reality shows have warped our idea of what a hero is, or what the truth is. So tonight I’d like to dedicate this award to those who remind us of our virtues, who remind us of the truth.”

He then named some of those people: Christopher Steele, author of the Trump dossier; Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of assault; Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback-turned-activist; and actor Robert De Niro, who received one of the bombs mailed to top Democrats and left-leaning public figures this past week.

The actor opened his speech with a joke about the bombs, saying of the award, “I’m glad it didn’t come in the mail… Maybe a little soon.”

“Yes, I no longer have packages delivered to my home in the great America fashioned in the last couple of years,” he continued. “I don’t ever remember it being this great, actually.”

Carrey’s speech came on the heels of him releasing his latest artwork which features one of the bombs coming out of Trump’s mouth. In a tweet accompanying the drawing, Carrey said the perpetrator was “emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump.”