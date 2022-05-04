Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.

Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin over Regan, despite the fact that the district voted 63-37 for Huizenga in 2020. The 74th covers a sprawling area of suburbs north and west of Grand Rapids, Michigan. It had been controlled by Republicans since 1993.

Part of the swing can be explained by the fact that Regan appears to be a complete monster. “Feminism is only applied against white men, because it has absolutely nothing to do with protecting women as a sex or defending the feelings of individual women,” he posted on social media in May 2021, according to The Detroit News. “It is a Jewish program to degrade and subjugate white men.”

Claiming feminism is a Jewish “program” is just the tip of the iceberg. During a Facebook stream last month, Regan drew an analogy between Donald Trump losing the 2020 election to his own daughters being raped, implying that giving up on efforts to decertify Biden’s win would be analogous to accepting nonconsensual sex. “You know that’s kind of like having three daughters, and I tell my daughters, well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it,” Regan said. “That’s not how we roll. That’s not how I won this election.”

Regan is so toxic, in fact, that one of his daughters urged voters not to support him during his 2020 campaign for the state House seat. “If you’re in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. Tell everyone,” Stephanie Regan tweeted.

Regan, of course, blamed his daughter’s resistance to her indoctrination at liberal university, according to a local news station. “Then when they go off to college, quite frankly they get involved with these Marxist/socialist universities and they start getting indoctrinated with things that are completely polar opposite from where you raised them,” Regan said.

The lack of familial support hasn’t been a barrier to other candidates in the past. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is still in Congress despite the objections of his siblings, for instance, but in this case, it seems like Regan’s terrible personality was enough to sway voters in Michigan’s 74th. Glanville won by almost 1600 votes.

Glanville will serve out the rest of Huizenga’s term, until another primary election in August, which will be followed by the general election in November. Her public comments during that time, it’s safe to assume, will be significantly less controversial than those of the Republican she just took down.