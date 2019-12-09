Firm Gives Buttigieg Permission to Reveal the Identities of Former Clients in Response to Mounting Pressure

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been under some heat of late, from fellow candidates and media alike, for not disclosing details about his time working for a consulting firm a decade ago. Buttigieg claimed a nondisclosure agreement he’d signed kept him silent on the matter.

On Monday that changed. The McKinsey consulting firm, where Buttigieg worked for three years, released him from the NDA, giving him permission to expose the identities of the clients he advised while with the company.

“After receiving permission from the relevant clients, we have informed Mr. Buttigieg that he may disclose the identity of the clients he served while at McKinsey from 2007 to 2010. Any description of his work for those clients still must not disclose confidential, proprietary or classified information obtained during the course of that work, or violate any security clearance,” a McKinsey spokesperson said in a statement.

The candidate’s camp responded to the firm’s announcement. “This is correct and we will be releasing list soon. Stay tuned. And in this instance, Pete Buttigieg is being transparent about his private sector work AND keeping his word- two things you will never hear said about our current President,” Buttigieg’s Senior Advisor Lis Smith tweeted.

According to the AP, on Saturday, Buttigieg said that he’d asked the firm twice to release him from the NDA saying that he recognized “the importance of transparency in the exceptional case of a former employee becoming a competitive candidate for the U.S. presidency.”