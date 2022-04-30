British Lawmaker to Resign After Being Caught Watching Porn in Parliament

A member of the British Parliament announced he would resign Saturday after he was caught watching porn videos while the House of Commons was in session.

Neil Parish, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, admitted in a BBC interview that he twice viewed pornography while his fellow lawmakers were conducting governmental matters.

In the first instance, Parish claimed he accidentally clicked the pornographic video on his cellphone while searching the web for farm equipment. “The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at,” Parish told the BBC; he did not specify the details of the ill-fated farm equipment search results.

He was looking for tractors but ended up with porn actors? 🚜 Neil Parish must think you were all born yesterday. Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are a national embarrassment.pic.twitter.com/wm3ijan21s — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) April 30, 2022

However, the second porn viewing, which two female colleagues witnessed, “was deliberate.” “My crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time,” Parish said; according to the BBC, the lawmaker was sitting and waiting to vote on the side of the chamber when he took the porn break he called “total madness.”

“I took complete leave of my senses, my sense of decency… I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind,” Parish added. “I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world.”

Ironically, earlier this week amid rumors that a then-unidentified member of Parliament was caught watching porn, Parish appeared on television for a discussion about the alleged incident without implicating himself. “You are going to get people who step over the line,” Parish said:

Neil Parish, the MP who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons, went on GB News earlier this week to discuss… the MP who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons ? pic.twitter.com/eQJ6rQjzFL — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 29, 2022

Parish, who represented Tiverton and Honiton in Devon since 2010, opted to resign after seeing the damage the news of his porn-watching had on his family, constituency, and local associations. “It just wasn’t worth carrying on,” Parish said.

The lawmaker’s resignation came a day after Parish said in a statement that he would continue to represent Tiverton and Honiton while “cooperating fully with any investigation.”

“Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons,” Parish said in an interview Friday prior to his televised resignation.