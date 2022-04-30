 British Lawmaker Resigns After He's Caught Watching Porn in Parliament - Rolling Stone
British Lawmaker to Resign After Being Caught Watching Porn in Parliament

Neil Parish, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, admitted he twice viewed porn on his phone in the House of Commons: “I was stupid, I lost sense of mind”

By

Reporter

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: MP Neil Parish, Conservative Party politician for Tiverton and Honiton outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminter on July 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: MP Neil Parish, Conservative Party politician for Tiverton and Honiton outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminter on July 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

MP Neil Parish, Conservative Party politician

Getty Images

A member of the British Parliament announced he would resign Saturday after he was caught watching porn videos while the House of Commons was in session.

Neil Parish, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, admitted in a BBC interview that he twice viewed pornography while his fellow lawmakers were conducting governmental matters.

In the first instance, Parish claimed he accidentally clicked the pornographic video on his cellphone while searching the web for farm equipment. “The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at,” Parish told the BBC; he did not specify the details of the ill-fated farm equipment search results.

However, the second porn viewing, which two female colleagues witnessed, “was deliberate.” “My crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time,” Parish said; according to the BBC, the lawmaker was sitting and waiting to vote on the side of the chamber when he took the porn break he called “total madness.”

“I took complete leave of my senses, my sense of decency… I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind,” Parish added. “I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world.”

Ironically, earlier this week amid rumors that a then-unidentified member of Parliament was caught watching porn, Parish appeared on television for a discussion about the alleged incident without implicating himself. “You are going to get people who step over the line,” Parish said:

Parish, who represented Tiverton and Honiton in Devon since 2010, opted to resign after seeing the damage the news of his porn-watching had on his family, constituency, and local associations. “It just wasn’t worth carrying on,” Parish said.

The lawmaker’s resignation came a day after Parish said in a statement that he would continue to represent Tiverton and Honiton while “cooperating fully with any investigation.”

“Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons,” Parish said in an interview Friday prior to his televised resignation.

