Second Oath Keeper Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Plot

Brian Ulrich, an Oath Keeper from Georgia, has pleaded guilty to participating in the seditious conspiracy plot that sought to keep Donald Trump in power by force, as well to obstruction of an official proceeding — the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

A tearful Ulrich entered his plea, virtually, in the courtroom of Judge Amit Mehta of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. This marks the second guilty plea in the seditious conspiracy case, and Ulrich has promised to cooperate with prosecutors. Ulrich, who is in his mid 40s, is expected to face 63-78 months in prison.

According to the Statement of Offense filed with his guilty plea, Ulrich sent encrypted messages in advance of the Jan. 6 attack predicting that political violence was likely: “Ulrich messaged that ‘Civil War’ may be necessary if Joseph R. Biden became President of the United States, adding ‘I made my peace with God before I joined.’”

In mid-December 2020, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes messaged Georgia Oath Keepers to steel themselves for a “bloody revolution/civil war to defeat the traitors” seeking to install Biden in the White House. Ulrich responded: “God help you on this, We must win. We must defeat these radicals.” He added: “There’s treason at work here. When someone committed treason it used to mean something. You used to pay with your life!”

The court document describes how Ulrich was at the Willard Hotel when the Capitol was first attacked, and after seeing the events unfolding on TV, quickly drove to the Hill in a golf cart, “driving around multiple barricades, including marked law enforcement vehicles.”

Ulrich was one of the Oath Keepers who stormed the Capitol in military “stack” formation. He recorded his attempt to reach the Rotunda on a body camera; he was ultimately repelled by Capitol police with pepper spray.

The statement of the offense tightens the legal noose Rhodes. Rhodes is named 26 times, and Ulrich identifies Rhodes as the leader of the plot. The statement reads in part: “Ulrich and others agreed to take part in the plan developed by Rhodes to, if called upon, use any means necessary, up to and including the use of force, to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power.”

In March, Oath Keepers member Joshua James pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy, similarly implicating Rhodes.

Underscoring the gravity of the charges, Judge Mehta asked Ulrich, “Are you pleading guilty because you are in fact guilty?”

The Oath Keeper responded, flatly, “Yes, your honor.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.