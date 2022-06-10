Family of Capitol Officer Who Died After Jan. 6 Points Finger at Trump

The brothers of deceased Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick revealed Friday that after their brother’s death, many lawmakers, including former Vice President Mike Pence, contacted them and expressed their condolences. Donald Trump, however, did not.

“Not one tweet, not one note, not one card — nothing from him, because he knows. He knows he is the cause of the whole thing,” Ken Sicknick told CNN’s John Berman on Friday. Craig Sicknick added, “Not even a postcard.”

JUST NOW: Brian Sicknick's brothers tell @NewDay Mike Pence called after Brian's death to offer condolences. Pres. Trump did not. "Not one tweet, not one note, not one card, nothing from him because he knows. He knows he is the cause of the whole thing."pic.twitter.com/poxyPgsxpi — John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 10, 2022

The pair attended Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, at which Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards testified that she saw her colleague “ghostly pale” with his head in his hands at one point during the riot. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after he engaged Trump supporters who sprayed him with a chemical irritant on the perimeter of the Capitol.

During the interview, Ken Sicknick addressed those who have callously downplayed the significance of Jan. 6, and of the committee hearings themselves.

“Honestly I do pay attention to some of the conversations, rhetoric, whatever you want to call it out there, you know, pertaining to … the January 6th committee investigating the insurrection — that, you know, it was a tourist attraction, everybody was singing kumbaya with each other,” Sicknick said, referencing people like GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), who compared the insurrection to a “normal tourist visit.” (A Republican National Committee resolution from February also dubbed the violent and illegal events of that day as “legitimate political discourse,” after first wanting to pass it off, shockingly, as “nonviolent and legal.”)

“I actually saw a lot of people saying, ‘Well, I’m not going to watch it. It’s a dog and pony show,'” he added of those who have bought into conservative propaganda about the attack. “That’s just them being ignorant. They really need to see what actually happened that day.”

The two brothers recalled how Edwards “told us what a hero Brian was.” Edwards said that “while she was going through the ordeal she was going through, Brian was right there with her … Whenever there was a breach in the line, Brian was filling that breach,” Ken Sicknick said. “It’s reassuring to know he was a hero. I just wish he was still here.”

Berman, after mentioning how Brian Sicknick’s partner has said that justice for the couple would be “having Donald Trump in prison,” asked the pair if they agreed. “That’s the least that could happen — would be him being thrown in prison,” Ken Sicknick replied. “That night while he was laughing and, you know, cheering on the crowds, you know, he still — he still would wake up in the morning and be able to see his family.”

“Donald Trump has never paid the price for anything he has done his entire life,” his brother added. “Any mistake he’s made, it’s all been swept under the carpet, it’s all been made to go away. Let’s see if it happens again or if there is actually justice served.”