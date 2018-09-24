Brett Kavanaugh Says He’s the Victim

Brett Kavanaugh wants you to know who the real victim is.

In a letter sent today to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Supreme Court nominee describes allegations against him of a sexual assault in high school and of exposing himself in college as “smears, pure and simple.” He paints himself as the target of a “grotesque and obvious character assassination” and insists: “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process.”

The letter, addressed to Judiciary chair Charles Grassley (R-IA) and ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), directly answers both of Kavanaugh’s accusers. Of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — who has accused Kavanaugh of trapping her in a bedroom, pinning her on a bed, covering her mouth, and attempting to remove her clothes during a high school party — Kavanaugh writes that he’s denied Ford’s allegation “under criminal penalties for false statements.” He adds: “All of the witnesses identified by Dr. Ford as being present at the party she describes are on the record to the Committee saying they have no recollection of any such party happening.”

Kavanaugh describes the second allegation — made by former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez to the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow — as “another false and uncorroborated accusation from 35 years ago.” As recounted by the New Yorker, Kavanaugh allegedly “exposed himself” to Ramirez “at a drunken dormitory party”; Ramirez recalls Kavanaugh “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Kavanaugh frames these allegations as political: “There is now a frenzy,” he writes, “to come up with something — anything — that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation.” He accuses his accusers of working to “debase our public discourse” and sees a conspiracy against him, decrying a “coordinated effort to destroy my good name.”

Kavanaugh insists that this “last-minute character assassination will not succeed.” Thanking the women who have stood by him and attested to his character, he concludes: “I owe it to them, and to my family, to defend my integrity and my name.”

Kavanaugh calls the allegations “uncorroborated,” but both Ford and Ramirez have requested the FBI investigate their claims; Republican leaders on the judiciary committee have so far resisted. Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify before Congress on Thursday.