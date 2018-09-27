The 7 Most Surreal Moments From Brett Kavanaugh’s Testimony

Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee began with a surreal, whirlwind of an opening statement that lasted close to 45 minutes. The embattled Supreme Court nominee yelled, cried and contorted his face into a number of grotesque expressions as he pleaded his innocence in response to multiple sexual misconduct allegations. At one point he became emotional describing his boyhood practice of keeping calendars, a digression that lasted a good 10 minutes and which he has cited as proof that he never sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford, who testified earlier in the day.

Kavanaugh repeatedly professed his love for beer. He equated going to church with brushing his teeth. He spoke at length about all of the “awesome” women he has known throughout his life. He attacked the Democrats. All told, it might have been the most surreal episode to have ever taken place in a chamber of Congress. President Trump reportedly was pleased with the performance.

But Kavanaugh’s opening statement was only the beginning of a testimony that would last for hours, and which never grew any less bizarre. Here are seven of the strangest moments from one of the strangest days in one of the strangest periods of American history.

THE BOOF

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) asked Kavanuagh about certain phrases found on his high school yearbook page.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Judge Brett Kavanaugh about certain notations in his high school yearbook and it was … really something. pic.twitter.com/p4vcCmdBRM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 27, 2018

THE MELTDOWN (Part 2)

After melting down in front of reporters following Ford’s testimony, Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) channeled Ric Flair to slam the Democrats.

THE BEER

When asked what he considered to be “too many beers,” Kavanaugh said he doesn’t know.

"What do you consider too many beers?" Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell asks.

"You know — whatever the chart says." Brett Kavanaugh answers. https://t.co/TLbBlYFSVY pic.twitter.com/39AKrDdvjh — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

THE BOTTOM

When Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) asked Kavanaugh if he ever drank to the point where he lost his memory, he threw the question back in her face. Moments before, Klobuchar had revealed that her father is a recovering alcoholic and still attending AA meetings in his 90s.

Asked if he ever drank to the point of blacking out, Brett Kavanaugh says no, asking Sen. Klobuchar, "Have you?" "Could you answer the question, judge? So, that's not happened, is that your answer?" "Yeah, and I'm curious if you have." https://t.co/uTh5BvxoGv #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/dEePoBMLS5 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh apologized when the proceedings resumed.

Yep. It was a problem. Kavanaugh starts off by apologizing to Sen Klobuchar. pic.twitter.com/1Ol9DSjS1F — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 27, 2018

THE DODGE

Kavanaugh ignords a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) because he wants to talk about high school.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) have heated exchange Kavanaugh's high school years. Follow along live here: https://t.co/P6mBf7Jzm7 pic.twitter.com/TIxbYa52HA — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2018

THE FBI

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) couldn’t understand why Kavanaugh hasn’t called for a federal investigation.

“Regardless of what you say to Sen. Don McGahn [sic], we’re not suspending this hearing,” Chuck Grassley said, interrupting Sen. Dick Durbin who challenged Brett Kavanaugh to ask to suspend the nomination process until the FBI completes an investigation. pic.twitter.com/M4sexY5gCH — POLITICO (@politico) September 27, 2018

THE CLINTONS

In his opening statement, Kavanaugh claimed that the events of the past two weeks were, in part, “revenge” for his role in Ken Starr’s Bill Clinton investigation in the ’90s.