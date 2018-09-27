Rolling Stone
Politics News

The 7 Most Surreal Moments From Brett Kavanaugh’s Testimony

From offering alternative versions of high school slang to yelling about beer, it was a wild day on Capitol Hill

Brett Kavanaugh speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.Senate Judiciary Committee Brett Kavanaugh nomination hearing, Washington DC, USA - 27 Sep 2018US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Brett Kavanaugh speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

REX Shutterstock

Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee began with a surreal, whirlwind of an opening statement that lasted close to 45 minutes. The embattled Supreme Court nominee yelled, cried and contorted his face into a number of grotesque expressions as he pleaded his innocence in response to multiple sexual misconduct allegations. At one point he became emotional describing his boyhood practice of keeping calendars, a digression that lasted a good 10 minutes and which he has cited as proof that he never sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford, who testified earlier in the day.

Kavanaugh repeatedly professed his love for beer. He equated going to church with brushing his teeth. He spoke at length about all of the “awesome” women he has known throughout his life. He attacked the Democrats. All told, it might have been the most surreal episode to have ever taken place in a chamber of Congress. President Trump reportedly was pleased with the performance.

But Kavanaugh’s opening statement was only the beginning of a testimony that would last for hours, and which never grew any less bizarre. Here are seven of the strangest moments from one of the strangest days in one of the strangest periods of American history.

THE BOOF

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) asked Kavanuagh about certain phrases found on his high school yearbook page.

THE MELTDOWN (Part 2)

After melting down in front of reporters following Ford’s testimony, Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) channeled Ric Flair to slam the Democrats.

THE BEER

When asked what he considered to be “too many beers,” Kavanaugh said he doesn’t know.

THE BOTTOM

When Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) asked Kavanaugh if he ever drank to the point where he lost his memory, he threw the question back in her face. Moments before, Klobuchar had revealed that her father is a recovering alcoholic and still attending AA meetings in his 90s.

Kavanaugh apologized when the proceedings resumed.

THE DODGE

Kavanaugh ignords a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) because he wants to talk about high school.

THE FBI

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) couldn’t understand why Kavanaugh hasn’t called for a federal investigation.

THE CLINTONS

In his opening statement, Kavanaugh claimed that the events of the past two weeks were, in part, “revenge” for his role in Ken Starr’s Bill Clinton investigation in the ’90s.

