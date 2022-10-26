Break-in at Arizona Governor Candidate Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Office, Several Items Stolen

The campaign headquarters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was burglarized earlier this week, Phoenix police and a campaign official said Wednesday.

Police officers were called to Hobbs’ headquarters in midtown Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, Arizona Central reports.

“Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the secretary is our No. 1 priority,” said Nicole DeMont, the campaign manager for Hobbs, in a statement. “For nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit.”

Sarah Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Hobbs campaign, assured that no one at the office was present at the time of the break-in. Police are currently investigating the incident. “Information was learned that items were taken from the property sometime during the night,” police said in a statement. “No suspects have been identified. This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved.”

Earlier this month, Lake misrepresented Hobbs’ stance on abortion, claiming the Democratic candidate is “for abortion right up until birth.”

“If you are in the hospital in labor, the abortionists are for giving you an abortion, if you desire one,” Lake said, using a Republican (and Trump) talking point, which wildly exaggerates the rare circumstances under which abortions occur later in pregnancy.

In response, Hobbs said the Republican misrepresented her position. “I don’t support the 15-week ban,” Hobbs said in a Face the Nation interview. “But let me just say that Kari Lake is entirely misconstruing my position on this issue. You and I both know that late-term abortion is extremely rare. And if it’s being talked about, it’s because something has gone incredibly wrong in a pregnancy. A doctor’s not going to perform an abortion late in a pregnancy just because somebody decided they want one. That is ridiculous. And she’s saying this to distract from her incredibly extreme position.”