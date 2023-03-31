Manhattan DA’s Office Slams Republicans Trying to Meddle in Trump Case

Republicans in the House of Representatives have been hounding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for information about his case against Donald Trump. Bragg’s office once again bashed this effort on Friday, a day after a grand jury voted to indict the former president.

“We urge you to refrain from these inflammatory accusations, withdraw your demand for information, and let the criminal justice process proceed without unlawful political interference,” Leslie Dubeck, the general counsel for Bragg’s office, wrote in a letter addressed to Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.), and James Comer (R-Ky.), who chair committees requesting information about the case.

“As you are no doubt aware, former President Trump has directed harsh invective against District Attorney Bragg and threatened on social media that his arrest or indictment in New York may unleash ‘death & destruction,'” Dubeck wrote. “As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system.”

House Republicans last week sent a letter to Bragg's office requesting testimony and warning him that if he indicts Trump he would be "engaging in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority." Bragg's office fired back, writing that the Republicans didn't put forth a "legitimate basis for congressional inquiry," and that Bragg is a "constitutional officer charged with 'the responsibility to conduct all prosecutions for crimes and offenses cognizable by the court of the county in which he serves.'"

Bragg’s office shot down the request again on Saturday. “We evaluate cases in our jurisdiction based on the facts, the law, and the evidence,” his office wrote. “It is not appropriate for Congress to interfere with pending local investigations. The unprecedented inquiry by federal elected officials into an ongoing matter serves only to hinder, disrupt and undermine the legitimate work of our dedicated prosecutors.”

A Manhattan grand jury convened by Bragg’s office voted on Thursday to indict Trump on charges related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels to cover up Trump’s alleged affair with the porn star ahead of the 2016 election. Trump is expected to be arraigned in New York early next week.