 Brad Parscale Blamed Trump for Jan. 6 Death
Trump’s Own Campaign Manager Blamed Him for Jan 6. Death, New Texts Show

“Yeah if I was Trump and I knew my rhetoric killed someone,” wrote Brad Parscale, according to records obtained by the Jan. 6 committee. “A sitting president asking for civil war”

Brad ParscaleBrad Parscale

Brad Parscale speaks before a rally at the target center on October 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 committee revealed texts on Tuesday from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blaming Trump for the death of a protester on Jan. 6.

In a text exchange between Parscale and Donald Trump’s national campaign spokesperson, Katrina Pearson, Parscale laments that a woman is dead. When Pearson tells him, “You do realize this was going to happen,” Parscale responds, “Yeah if I was Trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone.” Parscale continues, “This Is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in our country … A sitting president asking for civil war … This week I feel guilty for helping him win.”

Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post pointed out that Barscale’s digital firm received $150,000 in incremental payments after expressing regret for helping Trump.

Parscale’s phone records were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee in December of last year.

In This Article: Brad Parscale, Donald Trump, Jan. 6 Hearings

