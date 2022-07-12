Trump’s Own Campaign Manager Blamed Him for Jan 6. Death, New Texts Show

The Jan. 6 committee revealed texts on Tuesday from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blaming Trump for the death of a protester on Jan. 6.

Man, this text exchange between Brad Parscale and Katrina Pierson: B: "This week I feel guilty for helping him win" K: "You did what you felt was right at the time and therefore it was right" B: "Yeah but a woman is dead" K: "It wasn't the rhetoric" B: "Katrina. Yes it was" pic.twitter.com/WZgkHXPRzU — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 12, 2022

In a text exchange between Parscale and Donald Trump’s national campaign spokesperson, Katrina Pearson, Parscale laments that a woman is dead. When Pearson tells him, “You do realize this was going to happen,” Parscale responds, “Yeah if I was Trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone.” Parscale continues, “This Is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in our country … A sitting president asking for civil war … This week I feel guilty for helping him win.”

Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post pointed out that Barscale’s digital firm received $150,000 in incremental payments after expressing regret for helping Trump.

Parscale’s phone records were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee in December of last year.