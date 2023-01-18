‘Boy Meets World’ Ben Savage to Run For Congress

Actor Ben Savage of nineties sitcom “Boy Meets World” is making a bid for Congress.

According to his campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday, Savage is running for the 30th District seat currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. Schiff is rumored to run for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, however she has not yet made any formal announcement about plans for reelection next year.

Savage, a Democrat, campaigned to represent West Hollywood on the Los Angeles City Council last year, but lost his bid. He is the younger brother of actor and director Fred Savage of “The Wonder Years.”

On his campaign website for West Hollywood City Council, Savage detailed his dedication to addressing “serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing” in the city.

“We need to restore faith in city government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to the city’s most pressing issues,” the actor stated.

Savage played the lovable goofball lead Cory Matthews on ABC's Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000 and again for the Disney Channel reboot Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. In 2003, he interned for then-U.S. Senator Arlen Specter, R-PA, while studying political science at Stanford.

During a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Savage talked about his time with Specter. “Getting an internship in DC is really all about connections,” Savage said. “I thought it would be a fun experience.”

When asked if he was thinking about making a career in politics, he replied, “Acting and politics are almost too similar. I don’t know… You have to be a very specific breed to do that.”