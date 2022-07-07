Boris Johnson Steps Down as U.K. Prime Minister Following Flood of Resignations

Boris Johnson will resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom. The British leader was ousted from the post after more than 50 members of his Conservative government resigned this week.

Johnson has been dogged repeatedly by controversies in recent months, including the so-called Partygate and the revelation that he had knowledge of MP Chris Pincher’s sexual assault allegations when he appointed Pincher Government Deputy Chief Whip. Over the course of the week, numerous members of Johnson’s cabinet and the Tory government have resigned, with many saying, “enough is enough.”

Opposition leader Keir Starmer, head of the Labour party, responded in a statement on Twitter noting that Johnson’s departure is “good news for the country.”

“The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises,” Starmer said. “We don’t need to change the Tory at the top — we need a proper change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain.”

Despite today’s official resignation, Johnson is expected to stay on as prime minister through the summer as the Conservative leadership contest takes place to select the next party leader. Former members of his own cabinet, including Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, are expected to stand in the leadership contest. A new prime minister will be in office in time for the party conference in October, according to the BBC.

Formerly the mayor of London, Johnson was elected as the Tory party leader — and therefore prime minister — on July 23, 2019, replacing former PM Theresa May, who was also ousted by the Tories. He campaigned under the platform of finalizing Brexit.

Johnson will announce his resignation later today in a statement to the public.

This story is developing