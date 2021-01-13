 Boogaloos Planning Attack on Biden Inauguration, Agencies Warn - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Patreon Claimed They Kicked Conspiracy Theorists Off. QAnon Still Flourishes
Home Politics Politics News

Boogaloo May Get Violent At Inauguration, Intelligence Agencies Warn

After far-right violence in Washington, federal agencies warn of… more far-right violence in Washington

By
Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

Tessa Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The attack on the U.S. Capitol may have been set the stage for more violence to come, U.S. intelligence agencies are warning in a new advisory. The joint bulletin distributed by the National Counterterrorism Center and the Justice and Homeland Security Departments — and first reported by the New York Times — suggests violent extremists, emboldened by the last week’s riots, “may exploit the aftermath of the Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a climactic conflict in the United States.” 

Specifically, the advisory singles out the Boogaloo — a movement fomented online with the explicit goal of murdering members of law enforcement in the hopes of sparking a second civil war — as a serious threat. The memo tracks with dispatches from corners of the internet where Boogaloo dwell. The Intercept, monitoring a Telegram channel called “Boogaloo Intel Drop,” reports that the channel’s more than 6,000 subscribers “have called for the murder of police officers with increased fervor and elevated Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran killed by Capitol Police during the riot, to the status of a martyr.”

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Des Moines, Iowa, for a campaign event. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump Smashes Record for Most Presidential Impeachments
Cori Bush Denounces White Supremacy. GOP Representatives Boo

Related

10 Old-School Christmas Classics
10 Must-Hear Old-School Country Christmas Albums
'We Are Better People Because of John Lennon'

The Daily Beast detailed a similar advisory distributed by the Secret Service warning of multiple events planned in D.C. by Boogaloos and an affiliated group, both encouraging attendees to bring weapons. Those advisories appear to be separate from another distributed by the FBI and reported by ABC on Monday alerting law enforcement of armed protests being planned “at all 50 state capitols” beginning January 16th through January 20th — “at least.” Meanwhile, the Capitol Police have briefed members of Congress on at least three new specific threats to the U.S. Capitol itself. 

Roughly 20,000 National Guardsmen have been activated to protect the Capitol from threats to the inauguration, and most of the festivities have already been canceled amid the pandemic. Guardsmen have been instructed to prepare for the possibility that terrorists may use improvised explosive devices — like the ones found near the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican National Committees on January 6th — to disrupt the events, according to Politico. (No one, as of yet, has been arrested in connection with the planting of those bombs.) 

Both the January 6th attack and its aftermath online and in the media, the bulletin said, may encourage “more sporadic, lone-actor or small-cell violence against common targets, including racial, ethnic, or religious minorities and institutions, law enforcement, and government officials and buildings.”

The rioters’ success breaking into the Capitol building, the memo said, may have increased the “willingness, capability, and motivation to attack and undermine a government they view as illegitimate … the shared false narrative of a ‘stolen’ election may lead some individuals to adopt the belief that there is no political solution to address their grievances and violent action is necessary.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.