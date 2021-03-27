GOP Rep. Boebert Bizarrely Compares Firearm Killings to Murder by Hammer

In the wake of a mass shooting that left 10 people dead in her state, freshman Congresswoman Lauren Boebert brought some insensitive snark to an interview on the topic by suggesting hammers are more lethal than firearms.

“In America, we see more deaths by hand, fist, feet, even hammers, and, you know, are we going to start legislating that away or are we going to be like these other countries who even ban knives?” Boebert said, “I mean, if hammers are the cause of more death than firearms, then maybe we need to start having background checks on hammers. I mean, look out, Black and Decker.”

According to the data platform Statista, annual deaths caused by firearms (handguns and other types) in 2019 numbered 9,649; annual deaths from personal weapons (hands, fists, feet, etc.) and blunt objects (clubs, hammers, etc.) numbered 997. That means guns killed 8,652 more people in 2019 than personal weapons and blunt objects combined.

So when Boebert says that we see “we see more deaths by hand, fist, feet, even hammers” than guns, she is lying. So don’t worry that you’ll have to wait for a background check to clear the next time you want to buy a hammer at Lowes.

Rep Lauren Boebert: "If hammers are the cause of more deaths than firearms, then maybe we need to start having background checks on hammers. I mean, look out Black & Decker" pic.twitter.com/ir84OjvuFX — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 25, 2021

The congresswoman — who has previously boasted about carrying a gun on Capitol grounds and who refused to allow Capitol Police to search her bag before she entered the House chamber last month — was also mocked on social media when users noticed she removed her infamous background that showed several rifles on display during a virtual House committee hearing.

Can someone explain to Representative Boebert @laurenboebert that cramming rifles on top of candles and books is not helping her cause. pic.twitter.com/DV1gVzeiuM — Eric Flannery (@eflannVA) February 20, 2021

Boebert did announce that she’d removed the rifle’s background and said she put her guns “upstairs” so “Biden can never get to them now.”