Bloomberg Whacks Trump: ‘Fake Hair, Obese, Spray-On Tan’ After President Calls Him ‘Little’

President Trump went after Michael Bloomberg’s height when asked what he thought of the Democratic presidential candidate.

He’s “very little,” the president said. “I just think of little. Now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong — you can be short.”

Trump then asked, “Why should he get a box to stand on?”

Then Trump again stated, as if it were fact, that Bloomberg “wants a box [to stand on] for the debates.” Of course, there have been no reports that Trump’s assertion is true. But the president continued asking about his made-up “box” grievance, saying, “Why should he be entitled to that, really? Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

The first clip from Sean Hannity's big interview with the president features POTUS talking about Michael Bloomberg's height. pic.twitter.com/iRdX3fFUTg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2020

Bloomberg hit back, releasing a statement calling Trump a liar and then unleashed on the president with a laundry list of personal attacks.

“The president is lying,” Bloomberg’s statement said. “He a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Sean Hannity, which will air during the Fox network Super Bowl pre-game show on Sunday.

I guess it’s safe to say the days of Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high” are long gone.