Blake Masters Sure Sounds Like a 9/11 Truther in Leaked College Emails

Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters defended 9/11 trutherism, urged his peers not to vote, and called health inspectors “bullshit” while he was a student at Stanford in 2006, according to a trove of emails obtained by Huffpost.

At the time, Masters was living in Columbae, a community-run vegan housing cooperative at Stanford. He frequently posted in the group’s email listserv on myriad topics, including 9/11 skepticism.

“I just want to point out that there is absolutely nothing wrong with being a ‘conspiracy theorist’ or a ‘revisionist historian,’” Masters wrote. “The story we’ve been told about 9/11 may indeed be correct, but blindly accepting it would be an error,” he elaborated, adding that “the U.S. government has shown in the past that sacrificing citizens for political goals is something that its willing to do.”

In a separate trove of emails obtained by Mother Jones, sent to Columbae’s listserv between 2005-2007, Masters took to semi-spamming housemates with papers and readings bolstering his “alternative” view of politics, including his thoughts on privatizing roads.

Many of Masters' co-op mates eventually grew tried of waking up (on a Saturday morning) to emails like this one. pic.twitter.com/3wgYLKQfEH — Noah Lanard (@nlanard) September 7, 2022

Masters is currently struggling to edge out Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly in his quest to secure his mentor Peter Thiel his long-desired Senate foothold. In an attempt to win back voters put off by the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Masters has stepped back from his previous support for a “federal personhood law” and scrubbed his campaign website of hardline anti-abortion rhetoric.

Masters did not immediately respond to an email from Rolling Stone seeking clarification about his suggestion that 9/11 may have been orchestrated by the government. In a video released on his Twitter account in June Masters alluded to the existence of the emails as another instance of the “left wing media” trying to smear him. “They’ll pour over whatever I may have written as a teenager, try to twist it all out of proportion,” said Masters, instead touting his endorsement by former President Trump.