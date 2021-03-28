 Birx: Trump Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands Dead From Virus - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Michigan GOP Chair Calls State's Democratic Leaders 'Witches... Ready for Burning at the Stake'
Home Politics Politics News

Birx, Who Gushed Over Trump’s Handling of Virus, Now Says He’s Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands Dead

“There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge,” she said. “All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially”

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Birx, Who Gushed Over Trump’s Handling of Virus, Now Says He’s Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands Dead

CNN/Screencap

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force under Trump, says the former president’s response to the virus caused hundreds of thousands to die.

In a new CNN documentary set to air on Sunday night, Birx said the initial wave of deaths caused by covid-19 in the US were mostly unpreventable, but the majority of deaths following the first 100,000 “could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”

“I look at it this way: The first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge,” Birx said. “All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”

But Birx was a Trump enabler. Towards the end of March 2020, the doctor heaped undeserving praise on the former president, going so far as to tout his comprehension of scientific literature.

Related Stories

Fauci Warns US Is in 'Danger of a Surge' as Covid-19 Cases Increase
What's the Difference Between N95 Masks and KN95 Masks?

Related Stories

American singer Liza Minnelli poses in a white hat and fur. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)
15 Metal Christmas Songs for Unsilent, Unholy Nights

Trump has “been so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data,” Birx said. “I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues.”

At the same time, Birx gushed over Trump as cases were surging. The former president was advocating for states to reopen, saying, he was “hopeful to have Americans working again by Easter.”

The former president was downplaying the pandemic, saying, “We’ve never closed down the country for the flu. So you say to yourself, what is this all about?” Trump said.

At the time, the former president was pushing unproven coronavirus treatments, like hydroxychloroquine.

Additionally, the former president had told Bob Woodward that he intended “to always play [the virus] down.”

And on March 30, Trump said, “Stay calm, it will go away. You know it—you know it is going away, and it will go away, and we’re going to have a great victory.”

Since February 2020, more than 549,000 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus. And according to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Trump was not the only one responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths. Enablers, such as Birx should shoulder some blame.

“The malicious incompetence that resulted in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths starts at the top, with the former president and his enablers. And who was one of his enablers? Dr. Birx, who was afraid to challenge his unscientific rhetoric and wrongfully praised him,” Lieu tweeted.

A George Washington University doctor also responded to Birx’s recent remarks, saying she had a “duty to stand up and speak up.”

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Deborah Birx, Donald Trump

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.