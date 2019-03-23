Bill Maher: Trump’s a ‘Traitor’ No Matter What the Mueller Report Shows

“I don’t need the Mueller report to know [President Trump is] a traitor. I have a TV,” Bill Maher, host of HBO’s Real Time, told the panel on Friday while kicking off a conversation about the Mueller report. Maher was referencing news reports that claimed no other indictments were expected after Mueller’s report on the Russian investigation was handed in to Attorney General William Barr earlier on Friday.

Maher first asked if the “Democrats put too much trust in the Mueller report” while showing his surprise and disappointment about the lack of indictments still to come. Guest Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), while he first mentioned ongoing investigations that may yield further indictments, seemed to agree with Maher’s take, saying, “Yes, if you have a TV or a Twitter account, you’ve already seen obstruction of justice.”

I don’t need the Mueller report to know Trump is a traitor. I have a TV. w/@RepSwalwell #SubpoenaMueller pic.twitter.com/gmaljGGBvn — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 23, 2019

Swalwell also left little doubt that Mueller will testify in front of Congress, saying he would subpoena him if necessary.