Bill Maher Destroys Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s Real Time, went after Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday for not prosecuting “corrupt” President Donald Trump. The comedian criticized Mueller’s “Boy Scout” way of “playing it by the book” during a time when America is “off book.”

Maher began his “New Rules” segment by scorching Mueller for his deliberate hard pass even after finding what many think were prosecutable offenses committed by the president, saying, “For over two years, America has had a crazy person in the White House, and for over two years the Democrats have done fuck-all about it because they were waiting for Mueller.”

He added, “We all sat around waiting for prosecutor Jesus to turn in his big report. And he came back with, ‘ask someone else.’”

Then Maher snarked: “We needed Superman and we got Clark Can’t.”

Maher also compared Mueller’s inaction to bold actions taken by others throughout American history and said that Mueller went out of his way not to prosecute, therefore letting “the bad guys win.”

“All he had to do is what people in the justice system do every day, use the law to come to justice,” Maher continued. “Not be so restricted by technicalities that the bad guys win.”

Maher voiced a frustration held by many who think Mueller was too careful by passing the buck and “leaving a roadmap for impeachment” to a “dysfunctional congress,” a “corrupt” attorney general, and a “tribal” Republican party that controls the Senate.

“Bob, your trail of breadcrumbs isn’t good enough. We [Americans] are not that smart anymore.”