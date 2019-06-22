Bill Maher: Only Oprah Can Beat Trump

Friday night on HBO’s Real Time, Bill Maher deemed that the entire Democratic field would likely lose a presidential race against President Donald Trump and that they need to recruit someone who has not expressed interest in running. “One night, after self-medicating,” Maher said, “a name appeared in the vapor above me. The only person who is a sure thing is Oprah Winfrey.”

Maher made his case saying Winfrey would “energize” the Democrats’ African-American base, and women. And made the argument that white men would not be uncomfortable voting for her, saying, “White men might not love Oprah, but she’s as comfortable and familiar as a pair of cargo shorts with an elastic waistband.”

It wouldn’t be a Maher take if he didn’t insult people, and of course there’s plenty of that here. But the comedian’s overall point may have some merit. “Never underestimate the power of being in people’s living rooms for decades. That is what got Trump elected. This is now an, ‘As seen on TV’ kind of country,” Maher said,

Maher finished his argument with a reality that is tough to deny, saying, “There really is no underestimating the value of celebrity in modern American politics.” He then touched on the gullibility of Americans who voted for a huckster like Donald Trump and also bought the mega bestseller book “The Secret” heavily endorsed by Oprah. Maher said, “You know what the secret was? Americans will buy anything, if Oprah tells them to.”