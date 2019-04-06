Presidential Candidate Julian Castro Calls ‘Bullsh-t’ on Bill Maher’s Defense of Joe Biden

On Friday night HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher defended former vice president Joe Biden, who has been hit with multiple allegations from women who’ve accused Biden of acting physically inappropriate with them in the past.

During his monologue Maher joked, “Biden is still at large. Women are being urged to walk at night in pairs.” And then added, “[Biden] came very close to saying he was about to run [for president], though we still don’t know if that’s true. We do know it’s true that his hands have been part of an exploratory committee for decades.”

Maher went on to compromise Biden’s actions and the controversy surrounding them as “a little nit-picky” and explained that “no one likes to be touched unwantingly, and women get a lot more of that than men, but the first person who brought this up said he made her feel ‘gross and uneasy.’ You know what makes me feel ‘gross and uneasy?’ A second Trump term.”

Maher then joked again about the topic saying that Biden “is not Harvey Weinstein or R. Kelly—he’s more like the TSA.”

But, when Maher brought the topic up to democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, he was having none of it. Maher told Castro that Biden is dealing with the controversy well and that it’s “not a big deal.” Castro quickly responded saying, “I disagree with you.”

The conversation continued with Castro telling Maher that he is wrong, “because women have been told to just be quiet about stuff like this.” Maher tried to differentiate Biden’s actions from sexual harassment. But Castro was unconvinced. And went right at Maher, telling him, “it’s bullshit that people say they can get away with it by just laughing it off.”