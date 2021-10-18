 Bill Cassidy Dunks on Trump, Won't Vote for Him in 2024 - Rolling Stone
GOP Senator Dunks on Trump for Being a Loser, Says He Won’t Vote for Him in 2024

“Elections are about winning,” Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told Mike Allen of Axios

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., pauses outside the chamber during a confirmation vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

If Donald Trump decides to run for a second term, he’ll have to do it without the support of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

Cassidy told Mike Allen of Axios that he will not vote for the former president should he run in 2024, and even suggested Trump might not be able to win the Republican Party’s nomination, citing his track record of losing. “President Trump is the first president, on the Republican side at least, to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years. Elections are about winning,” Cassidy said.

“You think if he ran, he’d lose the nomination?” Allen clarified.

“If you want to win the presidency — and hopefully that’s what voters are thinking about — I think he might,” Cassidy said.

“But it’s clear, you ain’t voting for him?” Allen said.

“I’m not,” the senator responded.

Allen also asked Cassidy, who won reelection last year, about being censured by the Republican Party of Louisiana after he voted with six other GOP senators to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

“You were one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict President Trump right before he left office. Right after that, Louisiana’s Republican Party censured you. You are a sitting Republican senator from Louisiana. What the hell?” Allen asked.

“I slept very well that night,” Cassidy replied. Explaining his vote, the senator said, “I take an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and when there was a pattern of behavior that culminated, as it did, on January the 6th, and we’ve had revelations since, that just led me to that decision.”

