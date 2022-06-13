 Bill Barr Says Trump 'Detached From Reality' Over Voter Fraud Claims - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Kid Laroi Welcomes Australian Icons — Checks Notes — the Wiggles to Melbourne Show
Home Politics Politics News

‘Detached From Reality’: Bill Barr Recounts Trump’s Election Fraud Delusions

The former attorney general told the Jan. 6 committee was “as mad as I’ve ever seen him” after he told the Associated Press that there was no evidence of voter fraud

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Former Attorney General William Barr is seen on a screen during a hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 9, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Former Attorney General William Barr is seen on a screen during a hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 9, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Attorney General William Barr is seen onscreen during a hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 9, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In its first hearing, the Jan. 6 committee last week played a clip of former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying that he told former President Trump that claims the 2020 election was stolen were “bullshit.” In its second hearing, the committee on Monday played several additional minutes of Barr’s testimony, during which he described unsuccessful effort to convince Trump that the election was legitimate.

It wasn’t pretty for Trump.

Barr’s first post-election meeting with Trump came on Nov. 23 and featured the former president telling Barr that the Justice Department should be investigating potential fraud in the election. “It has to be the campaign that raises that with the states,” Barr says he told Trump. “The department doesn’t take sides in elections. The department is not an extension of your legal team.”

Related Stories

Trump Guided by 'Inebriated' Rudy Giuliani on Election Night: Jan. 6 Hearing
Taking Aim at DeSantis, Spooked Trump Considers Launching 2024 Bid in Florida

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
The United States of Weed

Barr said he was then reassured by Mark Meadows, Jared Kushner, and Trump aide Dan Scavino that they were working on convincing Trump that he did, in fact, lose the election. They were not successful, of course. Barr testifying that things started to “deteriorate” over the next week, leading Barr to on Dec. 1 tell the Associated Press that there was no evidence of election fraud. “The president was as mad as I’ve ever seen him,” Barr recounted. “He was trying to control himself. The president said, ‘Well this is killing me. You didn’t have to say this. You must have said this because you hate Trump.”

Barr met with Trump again on Dec. 14. “He went off on a monologue saying there was now definitive evidence of fraud through the Dominion machines,” Barr said of a Dec. 14 meeting with Trump, noting that he gave Barr a report he said proves that the election was stolen and that he would have a second term in office. Barr said the report looked “amateurish” with no real evidence to support its claims that voting machines were rigged. Barr said he was “demoralized” after looking at the report. “I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact with — he’s become detached from reality,” Barr said.

Barr announced his resignation the same day.

In This Article: Bill Barr, Donald Trump, Jan. 6 Hearing

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.