 Biden Says He Wants to Run Against Trump in 2024 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Biden Says He’d Be ‘Fortunate’ to Run Against Trump Again in 2024

“The next election I would be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” the president said in Europe on Thursday

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels.

Evan Vucci/AP Images

Joe Biden wants a rematch with Donald Trump.

The president while speaking in Brussels on Thursday was asked if there’s anything he and NATO are trying to do to prevent their work from being undone should Trump or someone like him win the presidency in 2024. Biden said no, touted his foreign policy experience, and said he’d actually welcome a rematch with Trump, who he has continued to refrain from citing by name.

“The next election I would be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden said.

Trump hasn’t officially announced that he’s running in 2024, but he’s been hinting at it — to say the least — for the better part of the past year. He said he “may have to” run while speaking at a rally in South Carolina earlier this month, adding that “we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House” in 2024.

Trump also has a stranglehold on the Republican Party. His political action committees entered 2022 with more than twice as much cash on hand as the Republican National Committee, which is nevertheless paying for some of Trump’s legal bills. His approval among conservatives remains sky high, and a CBS News/YouGov poll released last month found that 69 percent of Republicans want him to run in 2024. Meanwhile, earlier this week a Reuters/Ipsos poll placed Biden’s approval rating at 40 percent, a new low.

It’s impossible to say how Biden would match up with Trump two years from now, but his confidence in Brussels on Thursday is eerily reminiscent of Democrats who pined for Trump to win the Republican primary in 2016, assuming he would be far easier for Hillary Clinton to defeat than some of the establishment Republicans in the race. It may have been the most costly miscalculation in the history of American politics.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.