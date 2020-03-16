Biden Says His Vice President Will Be a Woman

Joe Biden has committed to making a woman his running mate should he win the Democratic nomination. The former vice president made the announcement Sunday night during the latest Democratic debate in Washington, D.C.

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I committed that I will pick a woman to be my vice president,” he said.

NEW: Joe Biden says if elected he will choose a woman to be vice president pic.twitter.com/eq38FVbMau — Axios (@axios) March 16, 2020

Though Biden has dropped hints that led many to believe he could pick a woman should he win the nomination, Sunday night was the first time he explicitly committed to doing so.

When the question was posed to Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont said that he would choose a woman running mate “in all likelihood.”

Biden currently holds a 890-736 delegate lead over Sanders and is a significant favorite to win the nomination.