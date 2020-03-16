 Joe Biden Says He Will Pick Woman as Running Mate - Rolling Stone
Biden Says His Vice President Will Be a Woman

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I committed that I will pick a woman to be my vice president,” said the former VP

Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios, in WashingtonElection 2020 Debate, Washington, United States - 15 Mar 2020

Joe Biden participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios, in Washington, D.C., on March 15th, 2020.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Biden has committed to making a woman his running mate should he win the Democratic nomination. The former vice president made the announcement Sunday night during the latest Democratic debate in Washington, D.C.

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I committed that I will pick a woman to be my vice president,” he said.

Though Biden has dropped hints that led many to believe he could pick a woman should he win the nomination, Sunday night was the first time he explicitly committed to doing so.

When the question was posed to Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont said that he would choose a woman running mate “in all likelihood.”

Biden currently holds a 890-736 delegate lead over Sanders and is a significant favorite to win the nomination.

