Biden: 90 Percent of Americans Will Be Vaccine Eligible by Mid-April

President Joe Biden announced that 90 percent of American adults will be eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next three weeks. While he had originally encouraged states to make all adults eligible by May 1, Biden moved up the deadline to mid-April based on the progress many states have made in vaccinating their residents.

In a speech on Monday, the president promised “more vaccines, more sites, more vaccinators” so that the 90 percent of eligible adults will not only be eligible but those 90 percent will also live within five miles of a vaccine administration site—part of what he calls a “90/90” plan.

“By April 19th, three weeks from today, 90 percent of adults, people 18 and over, will be eligible to get vaccinated. Ninety percent of all Americans will be living within five miles of a place they can get a shot,” Biden said.

To accomplish this, thousands more retail pharmacies will receive vaccine doses, expanding the number from 17,000 to 40,000 by the middle of next month. The federal government will also open up additional mass vaccination centers in addition to spending $100 million on vaccinating disabled and high-risk individuals.

While the country has made progress in vaccinations, Biden cautioned Americans that the pandemic is still raging. “We are still in a war with this deadly virus,” Biden said. “We’re bolstering our defenses, but this war is far from won.”

Earlier in the day, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky emphasized this same point, saying she has a “recurring feeling… of impending doom” as cases have risen over the last week.

Biden closed by urging Americans not to ease up on Covid-19 precautions. “Until this country is vaccinated, each of us has to do our part. We have an obligation, patriotic obligation,” he said. “Wash your hands, stay socially distanced. Wear a mask as recommended by the CDC and get vaccinated. Get your friends and family vaccinated when you can help… Our duty, our job, is to take care of one another and fight this to the finish. We can and we’ll do this, but don’t let up now.”