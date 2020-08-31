Biden: ‘Trump Failed to Protect America. So Now He’s Trying to Scare America’

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden went after President Trump in a speech on Monday in Pittsburgh, laying the responsibility of what ails the country at the feet of the man in charge.

In an attempt to blunt some of the nonsensical charges coming from Trump and his campaign, Biden took a forceful but common sense approach by turning the attacks from Trump about safety in Biden’s America, telling voters to examine the lack of safety under the current administration.

Trump is “supposed to be protecting this country, but instead, he’s rooting for chaos and violence,” Biden said. “The simple truth is Donald Trump failed to protect America, so now he’s trying to scare America.”

Biden also addressed the extremist label the Trump campaign has given him.

“You know me. You know my heart. You know my story,” Biden said. “Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America.”

The Democratic candidate attacked Trump on his moral compass and his ineptitude as a leader.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” Biden said. “He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”

Biden also made a point to speak forcefully about where he stands on the violence that has surfaced during the civil unrest in the nation: “I want to make it absolutely clear. I’ll be clear about all of this. Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness. Plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted.”

Biden went on to say that “violence will not bring change” and blamed Trump for making matters worse. “Fires are burning, and we have a president who fans the flames,” he said.

Biden continued, “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? We need justice in America. And we need safety in America.”

The Democratic candidate also tied the pandemic into his message and said that the president and his surrogates are using fear to win the election.

“Mr. Trump, you want to talk about fear? If you know what people are afraid of in America? Afraid they’re going to get COVID. Afraid they’re going to get sick and die and that’s, in no small part, because of you,” he said.

Biden’s Monday flight to Pennsylvania was his first since June when he traveled to meet with George Floyd’s family in Texas and it is his first in-person campaign trip on the road since the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago.