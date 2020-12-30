 Biden Blasts Trump for Delayed Vaccine Distribution - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Year In Review: Hear Our Podcasts on the Year's Best Music Books
Home Politics Politics News

Biden Blasts Trump for Delayed Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution

“And the pace of the vaccination program is moving now… it’s going to take years, not months to vaccinate the American people,” the president-elect said in a speech

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

President-elect Joe Biden issued a scathing critique of President Donald Trump over the slow distribution and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, saying the United States is “falling behind, far behind.” And according to an NBC News analysis, if the vaccination efforts continue at the current pace, it would take nearly 10 years to vaccinate enough Americans to quell the pandemic.

“As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should,” Biden said in a speech on Tuesday. “A few weeks ago, the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. With only a few days left in December, we’ve only vaccinated a few million so far. And the pace that the vaccination program is moving now, if it continues to move as it is now, it’s going to take years, not months to vaccinate the American people.”

According to a count from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. had distributed 11.4 million doses as of Monday, but only 2.1 million vaccines had actually been given. That pace is much slower than the 20 million doses administered by the end of December that the Trump administration promised as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Related

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks past a sign advising that COVID-19 vaccines are not available yet at a Walgreen's pharmacy store during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
What You Should Know About the Covid Vaccines
President-Elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden to Appear on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Related

Frank And Lynn Loesser 1956, New York
'Baby, It's Cold Outside': A Brief History of the Holiday Song Controversy
Why Did the Beatles Really Break Up?

The CDC even acknowledged the delays, saying, “A large difference between the number of doses distributed and the number of doses administered is expected at this point in the [Covid-19] vaccination program due to several factors.”

But Biden promised that his administration would increase the speed of vaccination. “The Biden Harris administration will spare no effort to make sure people get vaccinated,” he said. “I’ve laid out three challenges in our first 100 days. One of them is ensuring that 100 million shots have been administered by the end of the first 100 days. If Congress provides the funding we’d be able to meet this incredible goal.”

One reason the pace is much slower than promised is the federal government has largely left states to fend for themselves when administering the vaccine. Trump even tweeted as much: “The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!” he wrote.

But as Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, told CNBC, states need guidance and resources from the federal government to manage the process. “This is giving me flashbacks of all the problems in testing,” she said. “The responsibility was given to locals and states, but no resources… to actually get there.”

In This Article: covid-19, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, vaccine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.