Biden to Nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

President Biden will nominate federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the Supreme Court seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a post that Biden nominated her to last year to replace current Attorney General Merrick Garland. Three Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — joined all 50 Democrats in voting to confirm her to that post. Jackson had previously been a trial judge in Washington, D.C. for eight years, and before that worked as a public defender. She also was a law clerk to three judges, one of whom was Breyer.

As a candidate, Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, which would be a first in the high court’s 233-year history. Following Breyer’s retirement announcement in January, the president reiterated that intention.

A formal announcement is expected Friday.