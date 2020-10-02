Joe Biden to Be Tested for Covid-19 After Trump Contracts Virus

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be tested for Covid-19 Friday morning. CNN was first to report that Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will submit to tests a matter of hours after President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Hope Hicks, a senior adviser to the president, tested positive for the virus. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has, according to a report, also tested positive.

On Friday morning, Biden tweeted that he wished Trump and his wife “a swift recovery,” adding that he and Dr. Biden, “will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The news comes just days after the two candidates shared a stage in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of 2020. Politico’s Natasha Korecki reports the Biden campaign will administer a rapid Covid test everyone who attended the debate on behalf of the campaign.

At the debate, Trump ridiculed Biden for wearing a mask when he campaigns in public. “I don’t wear face masks like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away… and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump about the large-scale rallies the president has continued to hold throughout the campaign. Biden called holding the events “irresponsible.”

“Well, so far we have had no problem whatsoever,” Trump told Wallace.

The next day, the president held a rally with an estimated 3,000 supporters in Duluth, Minnesota. It was on the Airforce One flight home from Minnesota, according to reports, that Hicks first began experiencing symptoms.

On Thursday, Trump traveled to his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he held a fundraiser. Hours later, Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19.

Other Trump Cabinet members, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have said they tested negative for the virus. A White House communications aide said Friday that Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and her husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative as well.

More than 207,000 Americans have died from complications of Covid-19 since the outbreak began earlier this year.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges.