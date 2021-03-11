 Biden Stimulus Checks: Poll Finds Unity Even Without Bipartisanship - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Miko Marks Was Rebuffed by Nashville in the 2000s. She's Back With a Bold New Album
Home Politics Politics News

Rescue Bill, Passed by Democrats Alone, Hugely Popular With the Public

Biden is delivering on unity pledge even as Republicans block bipartisanship in Washington

By
Tim Dickinson

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
UNITED STATES - MARCH 10: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., display the American Rescue Plan Act during a bill enrollment ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol after the House passed the $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., display the American Rescue Plan Act during a bill enrollment ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol after the House passed the $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

The American Rescue Act, passed by Democrats alone in the House and Senate and signed into law Thursday by President Biden, is not only massive, it’s massively popular. The $1.9 trillion bill — which will deliver $1,400 relief checks to most citizens, dramatically expand federal support for children over the coming year, while boosting unemployment checks — is supported by 75 percent of Americans.

A new CBS/YouGov poll finds the Biden stimulus is supported in overwhelming numbers by Democrats (94 percent), Independents (77 percent), and even counts significant backing from Republicans (46 percent). Delivering on a central campaign promise, Biden is also showing that there’s a huge difference between the fool’s errand of achieving bipartisanship in Washington, D.C., and securing policies that actually unify the country.

Related Stories

Joe Manchin Offers a Glimmer of Hope for Filibuster Reform
Biden Signs Voting Rights Executive Order on Anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'

Related Stories

25 best rock memoirs
The 50 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time
From Soup Nazis to Nuts: 100 Best 'Seinfeld' Characters

Significantly, the Biden stimulus wins over a key demographic that opposes the president personally and keyed the political rise of Donald Trump. In the poll, 57 percent of white Americans without college degrees oppose Biden’s handling of the presidency. But this same group also supports the stimulus by an overwhelming margin, with 68 percent approving. (The poll finds Biden holding steady with 60 percent approval overall.)

The Biden stimulus abandons of decades of trickle-down economics, which the Trump administration had doubled down on despite its populist rhetoric. The Rescue Act will put cash directly in the hands of the neediest Americans, counting on their spending to lift the nation’s economic fortunes, until the threat of coronavirus recedes. The bill sends relief checks to Americans regardless of recent employment history, a move that will slash poverty among people who’ve abandoned (or been abandoned by) the formal economy.

A new study by the Urban Institute finds that the bill will cut the nation’s poverty rate from nearly 14 percent to less than 9 percent. It finds that the Rescue Act is also expected to reduce suffering across a swath of demographics: “Poverty would fall about 42 percent for Black, non-Hispanic people, 39 percent for Hispanic people, and 34 percent for white, non-Hispanic people.”

The Rescue Act includes a dramatic, one-year boost of federal support for children. What had been a $2,000-per-child tax credit (claimed in April when filing taxes) will be increased to as much as $3,600, with much of it paid out in regular checks similar to the stimulus payment. The impact will be dramatic, increasing after-tax incomes for the poorest families with kid by nearly a third.

In addition to supporting society’s most marginalized members, the stimulus bill reinforces supports for millions of middle class jobs. In fact, Democrats’ Rescue Act is already preventing pink-slips. American Airlines announced that it is cancelling 13,000 furloughs because the bill continues to fund the Payroll Support Program, which allows hard-hit sectors like airlines to maintain staffing despite the pandemic’s blow to demand for air travel.

The Rescue Act is so clearly popular that its job-saving provisions are being touted even by Republicans who voted against it, including Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker:

For the record: Democrats passed the Rescue Act in the Senate last week on a 50/49 party-line vote. The House passed the Senate version Wednesday without a single Republican vote. President Biden ushered the Rescue Act into law with a signing ceremony Thursday, where he insisted he was doing the business of the people even if nationally elected Republican were not: “It’s clear that an overwhelming percentage of the American people — Democrats, independents, our Republican friends — the people out there…support the American Rescue plan.”

In This Article: Chuck Schumer, Congress, Democrats, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, stimulus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.