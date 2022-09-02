Republicans Call Biden Divisive While Equating Him To Satan and Hitler

A red light? ? A podium? Two uniformed U.S. Marines? Looks like the summoning of Satan if you ask the GOP.

President Joe Biden delivered one of his presidency’s strongest condemnations of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in a prime-time speech on the steps of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The stage was lit in alternating bands of blue and red, but a close up shot of Biden framed him entirely within the red portion of the lighting. The image evoked the unholy for many Republicans — despite red being the party’s official color.

“He looked like he was in the depths of hell,” former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley told Fox News on Friday.

Nikki Haley on Biden: "He looked like he was in the depths of hell." pic.twitter.com/AIo3RXN7c4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2022

Former assistant treasury secretary Monica Crowely struck a similar chord Thursday night. “The imagery there was almost satanic, with that blood-red lighting and the two Marines behind him,” she said on Fox News. “It was just insane.”

“The imagery was almost satanic with that blood red lighting and the two marines” pic.twitter.com/gdLbHxCheA — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2022

In his speech, Biden, who spent the week campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, said “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic … The Republican party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump.”

During a speech in Maryland last week, Biden called Trump and his most loyal supporters in government “semi-fascist,” a statement that drew intense ire from conservative pundits despite their own storied (and recorded) history of lobbing accusations of fascism at their opponents.

Fox and the Republicans are losing their minds over Joe Biden calling MAGA "semi-fascist."



But they'd never call their political opponents "fascists," right? Right??



You'll be shocked, shocked I tell you! Roll the tape:pic.twitter.com/lIEiRdjqT7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 2, 2022

If Biden’s stagecraft and message wasn’t evoking Satan, it was evoking Adolf Hitler. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video where Biden’s features were edited to resemble the Nazi dictator.

What we all saw tonight from Biden.



I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look “tough” while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state.



Or it’s real..



pic.twitter.com/rk9vrt7ZK5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2022

Fox News host Tucker Calrson described the setting as a “blood-red Nazi background.”

Tucker Carlson says Biden is a threat because he's standing in front of a "blood-red Nazi background" pic.twitter.com/8e4gMaX59n — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 2, 2022

Others took the opportunity to compare Biden to a Sith lord.

BREAKING: Disney+ just released the poster for their newest star wars series pic.twitter.com/rHLJGJSx5G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2022

Former first son Donald Trump Jr. implored his followers to consider what would happen if his father had ever maligned an entire group of voters in such a manner and, of course, Twitter always remembers.