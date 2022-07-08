 Biden Signing Executive Order on Abortion Rights - Rolling Stone
Biden Scrambles to Sign Executive Order Aimed at Protecting Reproductive Rights

The action comes as the White House has faced intense scrutiny for its flat-footed response to the death of Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade June 24, 2022 in Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade June 24, 2022 in Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden addresses the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade, on June 24, 2022.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Facing mounting pressure from Democrats looking for direction in the fight to protect abortion rights following the death of Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden is set to take action to mitigate potential penalties levied against women who seek abortion services. The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Biden will sign an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

Biden will address the public Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” according to the White House. The executive order is expected to instruct the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to rebuff efforts to limit individuals ability to travel across state lines to receive abortion services, as well as limitations on access to federally approved medications used to perform abortions. 

The order may also include guidelines for healthcare providers and insurance companies on how to handle requests from authorities for the privileged medical information of people who have sought abortion services.

Biden and his administration have faced intense scrutiny for their response to the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe. The nation was well aware of the court’s intentions since a draft of the decision leaked in early November, but the White House seemed blindsided when it finally came down. CNN reported earlier this week that White House Counsel Dana Remus assured senior aides wouldn’t rule on abortion when it did, even though it was one of only a handful of days left in the court’s term when the decision could have been delivered. The imminence of the historic judicial ruling on an issue central to the Democrat Party was so out of sight and out of mind to the White House that the aide assigned to handle it was reportedly across the street getting coffee when the decision was delivered.

Biden will ultimately need the help of Congress to codify Roe v. Wade. He said for the first time last week that he would support eliminating the filibuster to do so.

