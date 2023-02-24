fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Running It Back

Jill Biden All But Confirms Joe Is Running in 2024

The first lady indicated to the Associated Press on Friday that the only thing that stands in the way of an official announcement is figuring out the time and place
WASHINGTON, D.C. - JANUARY 2: President Joe Biden First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arrive on Marine One at the White House after a vacation to U.S. Virgin Islands on January 2, 2023. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on Marine One at the White House after a vacation to U.S. Virgin Islands on Jan. 2, 2023. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden has all but confirmed President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024. “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she said in an interview with the Associated Press, adding that there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out when and where the president will make it official.

Biden has indicated on multiple occasions that he intends to run again despite his old age. He is currently the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, at 80. He’d be 82 if he were to be inaugurated a second time in Jan. 2025 and 86 upon leaving the White House at the end of a potential second term.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” the first lady said, referencing the times her husband has publicly said he plans to run again. “Our intention is to run again,” the president said following the midterms last November. “That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was.”

The AP notes that an official announcement is likely to come in April.

Biden’s age has been of concern to many, although Donald Trump, as of now the leading contender to secure the Republican nomination to challenge him, isn’t much younger. The former president is currently 76 and would be 82 upon leaving office for a second time should he win another term.

Trending

The White House released the results of Biden’s latest physical last week. “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the summary read.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Richard Belzer, Extraordinarily Smart-Ass as a Comic and a TV Cop, Dies at 78

Liam Neeson Rejected James Bond Because of His Wife's Ultimatum: 'If You Play 007, We’re Not Getting Married'

Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Revealed Her Never-Before-Seen Tattoo While Confidently Baring Almost All

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad