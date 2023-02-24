Jill Biden All But Confirms Joe Is Running in 2024

First Lady Jill Biden has all but confirmed President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024. “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she said in an interview with the Associated Press, adding that there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out when and where the president will make it official.

Biden has indicated on multiple occasions that he intends to run again despite his old age. He is currently the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, at 80. He’d be 82 if he were to be inaugurated a second time in Jan. 2025 and 86 upon leaving the White House at the end of a potential second term.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” the first lady said, referencing the times her husband has publicly said he plans to run again. “Our intention is to run again,” the president said following the midterms last November. “That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was.”

The AP notes that an official announcement is likely to come in April.

Biden's age has been of concern to many, although Donald Trump, as of now the leading contender to secure the Republican nomination to challenge him, isn't much younger. The former president is currently 76 and would be 82 upon leaving office for a second time should he win another term.

The White House released the results of Biden’s latest physical last week. “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the summary read.