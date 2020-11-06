Biden Predicts Victory, Promises to Govern for All Americans

“My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear. Tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race,” Joe Biden said in a national address Friday night as he stood poised to capture the White House.

The Democratic candidate, joined on stage by running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, delivered the speech to a socially-distanced crowd in Wilmington, Del.

“Just look at what has happened since yesterday,” Biden said, referring to his surge in votes that has him overtaking the president in key states. “Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we’re ahead, and we are going to win that state. Twenty-four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we’re winning in Nevada… We’re on track for over 300 electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We’re going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us.”

Biden’s address comes as the nation watches counties in Pennsylvania and Nevada complete the painstaking process of hand-counting unprecedented numbers of ballots. And Biden empathized with Americans who are strung out on 72-plus hours of watching cable news talking heads update holographic maps as the votes trickle in.

“I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow, and it’s as slow as it goes,” Biden said. “It can be numbing, but never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers. They represent votes and voters, men and women who exercise their fundamental right to have their voice heard.”

Biden also reassured his supporters who may be growing concerned about Trump’s threats to stop counting votes, lies about non-existent massive voter fraud, and promises to take his grievances to the Supreme Court. “We both know tensions are high. They can be high after a tough election,” he said. “But remember, we have to remain calm, patient. Let the process work out as we count all the votes… Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don’t care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen.”

The former vice president concluded with a message of hope and healing, saying, “We have to put the anger and the demonization behind us. It’s time for us to come together as a nation to heal. It’s not going to be easy. We have to try. My responsibility as president will be to represent the whole nation. And I want you to know that I’ll work as hard for those who voted against me as those who voted for me. That’s the job.”