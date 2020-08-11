Biden Picks Kamala Harris for VP

The wait is over.

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he has chosen Kamala Harris to be his running mate, tapping his former primary rival for the 2020 Democratic vice presidential nomination.

The selection ends months of speculation over whom the presumptive Democratic nominee would tap to join him to take on President Trump.

Biden said during a March 15th debate that he planned to pick a woman to be his vice president, and as Black Lives Matter demonstrations spread across America this summer, pressure mounted for that woman to be a woman of color. Everyone from former VP contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), to Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, to, most recently, a group of over 100 powerful black male leaders, publicly implored Biden to tap a black woman to be his running mate.

The selection of Harris comes after weeks of remote and in-person meetings with a handful of finalists. On Monday, The New York Times reported that the four-person committee Biden assembled to assist the selection process had disbanded, and that the campaign would announce the former vice president’s selection sometime in the middle of the week.

The middle of the week has arrived, and the ticket to take on Trump is now set.

This story is developing.