Biden: ‘Lindsey Graham Is About to Go Down in a Way’ He’ll ‘Regret His Whole Life’

On Thursday, yielding to Trump once again, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, launched a probe into the baseless claims alleging Joe Biden was involved with corruption in Ukraine.

On Friday, the presidential candidate spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon and expressed anger and disappointment in his former Senate colleague and friend.

“I am disappointed and, quite frankly, I’m angered by the fact. He knows me. He knows my son. He knows there’s nothing to this,” Biden said. “Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to. Ukrainians would not yield to—quote—’investigate Biden.’ There’s nothing to investigate about Biden or his son,” Biden added.

Biden then said that Graham will wish he’d never gone down this path and that he’s “embarrassed” for him.

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden said.

Then Lemon asked the candidate what he would say to Graham. Biden replied, “I say, Lindsey, I just—I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you. I mean, my lord.”

Graham is always game to fit himself in the tough guy role. He does so while backing practically every military action that presents itself. He strapped on his aggressor suit while yelling at Democrats who opposed the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, And yet, again and again, he is too weak to stand up to Trump.

Just this morning, he did not have to intestinal fortitude to have an exchange with a Marine and Iraq War veteran who calmly approached him on Capitol Hill to discuss the president’s behavior. Instead Graham disrespected the vet and scurried off behind a closed door. And now, although they are political rivals, it appears as though he’s too weak to salvage a friendship and do the right thing for his country.